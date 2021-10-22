Fortis (FTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fortis (TSE:FTS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$55.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$59.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.62%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.56.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

