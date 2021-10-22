Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Fortive worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,214. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

