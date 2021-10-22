FortKnoxster (FKX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.84 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 131.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $21.16 million and $1.84 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00210974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00103368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010926 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

