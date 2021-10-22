Fountain (FTN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,267.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $700,884.17 and approximately $5,267.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00206754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00103404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Fountain Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

