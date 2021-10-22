Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,868 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of FOX worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 124.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FOX by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.22.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

