Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.27 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02), with a volume of 35,295 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.61.

About Fox Marble (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

