Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $125,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $142.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

