Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Stock Position Decreased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,365 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.27% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 61,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,168,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,975,000 after buying an additional 514,598 shares during the last quarter.

FLGV opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

