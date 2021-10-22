Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 35,427 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,427 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 139,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,273,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,636,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $90.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

