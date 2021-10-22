Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDAY stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $128.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

