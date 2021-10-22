Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 45,957 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,957 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Teck Resources worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after buying an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $40,856,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,852,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 4,551,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,289,000 after buying an additional 1,275,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.