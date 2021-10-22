Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,307 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 184,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 175,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 49.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 275,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $188.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day moving average of $170.08. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

