Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Bausch Health Companies worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE BHC opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.