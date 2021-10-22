Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Life Storage worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 56.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,924,000 after buying an additional 454,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after purchasing an additional 373,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after purchasing an additional 291,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,073,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after purchasing an additional 290,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.13.

Shares of LSI opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $129.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 86.65%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

