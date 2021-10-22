Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CRH by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

