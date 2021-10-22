Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FirstService worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth $2,416,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FirstService by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FirstService by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

FirstService stock opened at $200.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $126.13 and a 12-month high of $202.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

