Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of CPB opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

