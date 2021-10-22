Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.50 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $4,296,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 94.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $165.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.06.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

