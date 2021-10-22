Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.45% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

RLMD stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLMD. Truist upped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

