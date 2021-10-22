Franklin Resources Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 654,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after purchasing an additional 481,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $66.80 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.