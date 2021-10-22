Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848,067 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of American Well worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWL stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMWL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

