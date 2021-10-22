Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,215 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. UBS Group upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

Shares of PKG opened at $134.75 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

