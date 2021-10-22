Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of UGI worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

