Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,714 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.21% of Avnet worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVT stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

