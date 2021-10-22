Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,555 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of The Toro worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TTC opened at $100.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.51.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

