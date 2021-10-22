Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,774 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $499.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.83.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

