Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,713,000 after acquiring an additional 355,673 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

WPC opened at $77.48 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

