Frax Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Frax has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $347.31 million and $11.79 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00071748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00072281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00104233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,950.62 or 1.00378368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.60 or 0.06487021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021938 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

