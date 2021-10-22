Frax Share (FXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.01 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $107.01 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for $6.60 or 0.00010785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00072279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00107843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,887.23 or 0.99466306 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.18 or 0.06436734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

