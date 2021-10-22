Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 97.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in PayPal by 225.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.85. The stock had a trading volume of 463,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,832. The stock has a market cap of $285.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

