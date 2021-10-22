Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Masco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Masco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 340,800 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,356,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Masco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. 14,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,391. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

