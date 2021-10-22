Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.83. 8,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,786. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.