Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

