Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $22.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.1% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $22,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 64,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

