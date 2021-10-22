Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $51.88 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 391,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 67.1% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 34,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 402,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,805,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $384,250,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,792,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

