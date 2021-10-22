Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $78.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,776.63. 56,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,812.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,589.96. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,514.62 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,393 shares of company stock worth $577,611,123 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

