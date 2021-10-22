Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,059 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 46,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,729,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,973 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 75,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,439,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 90,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

