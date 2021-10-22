Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $72.01 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,818 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $72,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,456,125,000 after buying an additional 2,522,485 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.45. 384,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,827,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $311.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

