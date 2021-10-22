Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.34. 23,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,998. The company has a market capitalization of $232.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

