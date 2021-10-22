Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $7.06 Million Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of AGCO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Shares of AGCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.70. 5,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,294. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.94.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

