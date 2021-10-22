Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 1,606 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.08 on Friday, reaching $658.24. 174,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,824. The company has a market capitalization of $291.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $654.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.