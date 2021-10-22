Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 162,621 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,621 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tilray worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tilray by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,824,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.