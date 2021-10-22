Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 23,957 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $163.92. 74,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027,519. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.48. The company has a market cap of $431.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

