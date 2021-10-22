Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 4,783 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,709. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.05 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

