Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.95. 9,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.63. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

