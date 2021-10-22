Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,730 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.34. The company had a trading volume of 49,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $448.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

