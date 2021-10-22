Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397,965 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,496,000 after purchasing an additional 147,932 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $239.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,459. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

