French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.86

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.86 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.40 ($0.38), with a volume of 97,230 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

