Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMS. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 179,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMS opened at $36.05 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

