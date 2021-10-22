Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth $57,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,064 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMS opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

